Techmer PM and Plastix Partner On Recycling Abandoned Fishing Nets

Techmer PM has partnered with Denmark‐based clean tech manufacturer Plastix on recycling obsolete and discarded fishing nets, trawls and ropes into new products. Each year an estimated 5-13 million metric tons of plastic end up in our oceans, more than 10% of which is discarded fishing gear. Most of these fishing materials are either sent to landfill, burned, or lost at sea. Plastix’s process transforms post-use fishing nets, trawls, and ropes into recycled high-density polyethylene (rHDPE) or recycled polypropylene (rPPC) –– both of which they brand as OceanIX.

Through the use of Techmer’s proprietary Techsperse technology, Techmer is helping its customers use up to 100% recycled materials such as OceanIX while maintaining physical properties and achieving their color and appearance targets. Techmer PM’s exclusive track‐and‐ trace program will also enable brand owners to validate their packaging claims to the consumer, regulatory agencies, or to anyone interested in confirming their commitment to sustainability.

“We have quickly seen great interest in the modified OceanIX material and currently have several development projects pending with consumer packaged goods companies looking to differentiate their brands,” said Steve Loney, Techmer PM’s director of market development.

Not only is Techmer providing a solution to give these materials a second life –– which could become bottles, caps, or closures –– but they are also designing for more durable products such as outdoor furniture and kayaks using their custom‐tailored UV stabilization packages. After their life of service, these materials can then be transformed yet again into another usable form.

Plastix CEO & Co-founder Hans Axel Kristensen said: “Through this joint venture, we can once and for all prove to the industry that recycled plastic raw material can, without the addition of any virgin material, come in all colors –– not just black. While this collaboration opens up new opportunities for innovative brand owners and designers, it furthermore invalidates many of the excuses product manufacturers have historically given against using recycled plastic material in products.”

At NPE2018, Techmer PM showcased a bottle made from Envision’s OceanBound Plastic at 100% content that featured a silver metallic, pearlescent-effect finish due to compounding expertise by Techmer PM.