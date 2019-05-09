Techmer PM Opens Multimillion-Dollar Production Line to Support Demands of Large-Scale 3D Printing Industry

Related Topics:
Techmer PM has launched a new high‐speed, high-capacity twin-screw production line specifically designed to produce high‐quality, modified, carbon fiber‐reinforced polymers to support growing demand for 3D‐printed products. This latest advancement marks the continuing growth of a federal/private industry partnership that has involved a number of partners, including Techmer PM, the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI – The Composites Institute), academia, machinery makers Cincinnati Inc., Thermwood Corp., and Ingersoll Machine Tools Inc., and other key members of the supply chain.
Said John Manuck, Techmer PM founder, chairman, and CEO, “We’re proud that this federal/private industry model is bringing a competitive edge to our industry and nation. Global competition is all about developing and applying new technologies in every industry sector. Techmer is pleased to be working closely with ORNL and IACMI, both of which are playing critical roles in helping to complete this mission.”
