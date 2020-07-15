Technimark Acquires Ireland's Tool & Plastic Industries

Global manufacturer of custom rigid plastic packaging and components, Technimark, Asheboro, N.C., has acquired Ireland’s Tool & Plastics, a 52-year-old molder specializing in injection molded products for the medical device, pharmaceutical and consumer product sectors. The company operates from a number of ISO Class 8 Cleanroom environments in its facility in Ireland and from an IATF 16949 compliant facility in the Czech Republic. Tool & Plastic has continually invested in state-of-the-art technology, allowing for high-quality manufacturing services and a longstanding reputation for excellence.

Technimark’s CEO Brad Wellington.

The combination of Tool & Plastic and Technimark enhances Technimark’s healthcare manufacturing expertise, as well as its global footprint. The combined company will have 13 facilities and over 4400 employees worldwide. Said Technimark CEO Brad Wellington,“Tool & Plastic’s leadership in its core healthcare markets, combined with Technimark’s manufacturing expertise, healthcare customer relationships, and scale create a market leader with significant opportunities for future growth. By enhancing our ability to serve customers across Western and Eastern Europe, these acquisitions bolster our long-term growth strategy in the global healthcare market.

According to Wellington, Technimark is well-positioned to help its customers apply advanced and innovative technology-based solutions from design and engineering through production, including assembly and packaging of the final product.