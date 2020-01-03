Tessy to Expand Upstate New York Facility

Tessy Plastics Corp. is adding 100,000 ft2 to its existing 69,000 ft2 operation in Elbridge, New York to support recently awarded medical business. Judson Vann III, VP of sales and marketing at Tessy, told Plastics Technology that the expansion will include a mixture of warehouse, cleanroom and normal production space.

The product that prompted the investment—a one-time use surgical suction device used to collect/filter specimens such as polyps—is described by Tessy as a complex assembly featuring several molded components. Some of the components, which were previously molded from another material, will now be molded from LSR. To support the new product, Tessy will be adding six to eight injection molding machines, include two LSR presses, ranging in clamp force from 110 to 420 tons. The addition is expected to create 50 new jobs.

Tessy will mold and assemble all seven of the components that make up the one-time use filter, building out an automated assembly line capable of producing 13 million assemblies annually. Vann said that line will include welding, inspection, leak testing, laser marking, electronics application, programming, and testing. Production is targeted for 2021.

Tessy Plastics is expanding its South Plant (top left corner) in Elbridge New York to support new medical business.