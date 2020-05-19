The State of Florida and Orange Country Move into Phase I of Reopening

First and foremost, I want to thank the entire plastics industry for its continued support of NPE: The Plastics Show and the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS). We hope you and your families are healthy and weathering the changes we all are managing in our daily lives.

As the country begins to reopen for business, I wanted to take a moment to update you on the progress Orlando, our NPE venue—the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC)—and the tradeshow industry have been making over the past couple of weeks.

The state of Florida and Orange County have moved into Phase I of reopening.

On May 18, Governor Ron DeSantis issued a new Executive Order, “ Full Phase 1: Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step,” extending and modifying his order dated April 29, which provided his plan for Florida’s recovery and reopening.

The OCCC is meeting on a regular basis with key stakeholders to evaluate this new and rapidly changing situation.

The Orange County government has mandated that any businesses that are open during this phase should meet specific measures, including following all guidelines set forth by the CDC and OSHA.

The OCCC has announced its commitment to becoming one of the largest venues in the nation to receive the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation on outbreak prevention, response, and recovery. GBAC STAR provides third-party validation to ensure the implementation of rigorous protocols, best practices, and procedures to control risks associated with infectious agents.

Read more about Orange County and the OCCC updates here.

The NPE/PLASTICS staff continues to monitor other events’ websites, as well as online forums and blogs, to share information and address questions common to the entire events industry at this time. We are also watching events that will open at OCCC this summer, including their first major tradeshow, which was rescheduled from April to August.

We are also tracking the progress of other major domestic and international events, as well as venues outside the tradeshow industry, including Disney, Universal, and major sports leagues, to watch and learn from the steps they are taking to reopen to their audiences and participants.

As we learn more, we will provide updates to the COVID-19 Resources section of NPE.org on a weekly basis, or as new information becomes available. I will endeavor to keep you updated periodically as well, via emails like this one. Please send email us at covid-19@npe.org if you have any questions.

Thank you and kind regards,

Susan Krys

Vice President, Tradeshows​​​​​​​

Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)