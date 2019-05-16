Thermal Care Appoints Justin Ladas as Regional Manager

Justin Ladas, a 21-year veteran in the process cooling industry, has been appointed as a regional manager for Thermal Care. He will manage equipment sales in the Northeastern United States and Canada.

Based out of Mechanicsburg, PA, Ladas will be responsible for supporting Thermal Care’s rep organizations while also reaching out to new and existing customers. Ladas has a wide range of relevant experience from chiller installations, service and project management to being a manufacturer’s rep for OEM controllers, custom air handlers and heat exchangers.

“Justin is a great addition to the Thermal Care team,” says Peter Armbruster, sales director of Thermal Care. “He has an excellent history of closing sales and maintaining customer satisfaction.”