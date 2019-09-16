Thermal Care Celebrates 50th Anniversary

On Sept. 11, Thermal Care celebrated its 50th anniversary as a global supplier of process cooling technology for more than 50 industries, including plastics. After its 2013 acquisition by IPEG, the company expanded its capabilities moving into a new facility in 2016. Currently, Thermal Care is headquartered in a 135,000-ft2 facility in Niles, Ill., employing more than 120 people.

Thermal Care was originally owned by HVAC design and installation company Midwesco, which itself was created in 1931 by the Mautner and Unger families. In 1969, Henry Mautner started Thermal Care to fulfill a request by a customer to expand Midwesco’s capabilities into process cooling, developing the company’s first chillers under the name Thermal Care.

The company notes that over its five decades of operations, it has been an innovative developer of technologies including portable chillers, fiberglass cooling towers, and variable-speed chillers. Thermal Care says it has more than 20,000 units installed. Its product line currently includes portable and central chillers, cooling towers, pump tanks, and temperature controllers.