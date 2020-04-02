Thermal Care Maintains Operations During Coronavirus

Thermal Care (Niles, Ill.) will remain open and at full production capacity, although it has adjusted its office and manufacturing environment, including remote work and adherence to social-distancing requirements. The company is also sanitizing its facility regularly, complying with procedures supported by CDC Guidelines.

In addition, the company said that it has contacted companies along its supply chain with those businesses reporting minimal disruptions and sufficient inventory to continue supporting Thermal Care’s manufacturing needs. Thermal Care also noted that its warehouses maintain more than $4 million dollars in inventory.

“We sincerely hope your team and their families are staying safe and healthy,” the company stated in release. “Recognizing the ongoing and increased uncertainty COVID-19 is causing around the world, our highest priority is the health and well-being of our employees, in conjunction with protecting the continuity of business with our customers and our essential functions.”

On April 1, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker extended the state’s stay-at-home order until the end of the month. Prior to that, the governor signed a Disaster Proclamation on March 9; closed restaurants and bars on March 16; suspended on-site learning at schools on March 17, and issued the initial Stay-at-Home on March 21.