Heating & Cooling | 1 MINUTE READ

Thermal Care Water-Cooled Chillers Achieve Global Performance Certification

The Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) has certified Thermal Care’s Accuchiller line of water-cooled portable, packaged and central chillers.

Thermal Care announced that the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) has certified its Accuchiller line of water-cooled portable, packaged and central chillers. Thermal Care notes that AHRI Certified is a globally recognized program that assures equipment will achieve the highest performance rating standards.

To become AHRI Certified, equipment is subjected to annual evaluation from a third-party laboratory under contract to AHRI to ensure the equipment performs according to the participant’s published claims. Only products certified by AHRI are listed in AHRI’s Directory of Certified Product Performance real-time database. Certificates can be downloaded from the AHRI directory on certified chillers to conduct energy performance comparisons between manufacturers and to provide accredited data for programs such as energy rebate incentive programs.

Bob Smith, Director of Engineering at Thermal Care, said the certification allows its customers to have an unbiased source to comparing the performance of its water-cooled chillers to any other certified water-cooled chiller.

Thermal Care’s water-cooled portable, packaged and central chillers are now AHRI Certified.

