Tomra Opens New Recycling Business Office in Charlotte, NC

Interior look at Tomra’s new Charlotte office.

Torma recently opened an office in Charlotte, N.C., which is the most recent addition to the growing Torma presence in the Americas and serves as the waste and metals recycling headquarters for customers operating in North, Central and South America. The Charlotte location joins Tomra’s existing offices in West Sacramento, Calif., Shelton, Conn., and Englewood, Colo., dedicated to the food and material sorting businesses and, combined, consists of more than 900 team members.

“Tomra’s customer base in the Americas continues to grow, and opening our Charlotte office to focus solely on waste and metals sorting is the best way to serve and support our customers and partners,” said Carlos Manchado Atienza, regional director Americas for Tomra Sorting, Inc. “With Tomra’s global growth, new Circular Economy business unit, and recent and planned 2020 sorting solutions releases, Torma leads the charge for the better use of resources. Our East Coast recycling headquarters will make Torma stronger for our customers.”

The new Charlotte location serves as a hub for Tomra Sorting’s North American field sales personnel as well as centralizes recycling project management, inside sales, customer service and field service team members. The sales and service teams in Mexico, Latin America and Brazil will also rely on the Charlotte office to streamline customer support and sales efforts.

“Having a centralized headquarters for our recycling business will increase communication and efficiency internally, which will, in turn, benefit our customers and partners,” said Manchado Atienza. “It will allow us to continue to grow with our customer base and provide the high level of technical service and support they have come to expect from Tomra.”

Torma offers a range of sensor-based sorting solutions for the waste and metal recycling industries. Recently, Torma introduced new Insight and Gain technologies to enhance performance of the company’s sorting technology. Insight provides secure, nearly real-time monitoring of sorting lines to deliver digital metrics for the status and performance of sorting equipment.