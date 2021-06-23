TPE Adheres Well to Different Surfaces for ‘Clean Eating’

An Austrian-based start-up that has developed a ‘learn-to-eat’ set for babies and toddlers that makes eating cleaner is using Thermolast K TPE compound from Kraiburg TPE for the main component of this solution. Babynator’s non-slip system is comprised of a self-adhesive mat that reportedly firmly holds in place exchangeable accessories such as plates and bowls. It is available as a set or separately in many different colors.

According to Kraiburg TPE, the technology using an adhesive plate was originally developed for pets and was perfected to create the “Yummynator”. In the next step, the product was further developed in accordance with all the rules and regulations required for materials that are used for babies and in contact with food, and the Babynator was born.

The key factor in the project is that the TPE compound adheres to different surfaces. To ensure safe use in lots of different households, the material needs to provide adhesion to the surfaces of as many types of tables and high chairs as possible. But that can only be achieved if the material stays flat on the surfaces, without forming bubbles or ridges. As such, the Thermolast K TPE compound was chosen for its good processing properties and high degree of dimensional stability. Another advantage of this material solution is that high-brilliance colors and special-effect colors can be used.

A bayonet mount that is directly integrated into the mat using multicomponent injection molding serves to attach various plates and bowls made of PP easily and safely, so that the dish is always held securely in place. Each of the product’s individual parts can be safely used in contact with food and meets all the standards: BPA-free, regulation (EU) No. 10/2011, U.S. FDA CFR 21 (raw materials conformity), and EN71-3.

In addition, this TPE compound also has a non-sticky surface, so that it has been shown to be more resilient to dirt than other materials. In addition, due to its special composition the material does not leave any spots of oil and grease or any marks on different materials. Untreated wood surfaces, in particular, are therefore perfectly protected.

Said Marcus König, the founder of Babynator, “Along with excellent advice and a flawless product, Kraiburg TPE provides service worthy of the name. The company’s support continued long after the actual purchase. Kraiburg TPE offers a complete package and our customers benefit from it,”

The Babynator is also familiar from television programs such as TV channel VOX’s entrepreneurs’ show “The Lions’ Den – Die Höhle der Löwen”, in which Ralf Dümmel of DS Produkte GmbH pledged financial assistance to the Babynator startup business. The Babynator was also nominated for the German Design Award 2021 and won the award in the “Excellent Product Design, Baby and Child Care” category.