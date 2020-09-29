Trelleborg Expands Silicone Molding in Minnesota

Trelleborg Healthcare & Medical has added a 6000-ft2 ISO Class 7 clean room, as well as additional silicone molding and contract manufacturing capabilities, to its Delano, Minn. facility. The expansion is in response to growing demand for molded silicone components, according to Trelloborg, prompting the company to add molding machines, a material mixing station, clean room silicone storage, a packaging cell and an alcohol wash and tumbling machine. A spokesperson said Trelleborg carved out the new clean room space from existing square footage.

The full Delano site covers 96,000-ft2 and it consists of two ISO 7 clean room buildings covering a combined 24,570-ft2. In addition to silicone injection molding, Trelleborg also performs silicone extrusion at Delano, as well as assembly and secondary operations, in-house tool making, and high-precision machining for micro molding and automation.