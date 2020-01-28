Trexel hires Ludwig to Lead Packaging Sales

Foaming specialist Trexel has hired Scott Ludwig as sales manager, global packaging. Ludwig joins Trexel with more than 35 years of experience in injection molding, with responsibilities that have included management, technical sales, applications engineering and hot runner system design.

Trexel has begun focusing on delivering foaming solutions to the packaging market. It recently introduced the P-Series, a physical foaming solution developed specifically for the challenges and demands of thin-wall packaging applications, and also is promoting TecoCell as an chemical foaming solution for caps and closures, providing a microcellular structure and surface finished unmatched by other chemical foaming products.

Prior to joining Trexel, Ludwig was with Gateway Plastics, responsible for new business development of high barrier co-injection molded food and beverage packaging. He worked for many years with Kortec Inc./Milacron as business development manager, focusing on technical sales of co-injection molding systems for high-barrier pharmaceutical, food and beverage packaging applications.