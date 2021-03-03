Trexel Names New Head of Business Development

Foaming technology leader Trexel has named Roger Kaufmann dir. of business development. Kaufmann has joined the company on a part-time basis and will work with Trexel’s European and global sales forces to identify new customers and applications for Trexel’s MuCell and TecoCell foaming products. In addition to devoting a large portion of his time to expanding Trexel’s foaming markets, Kaufmann will continue as CEO of GK Concept, a highly regarded design firm based in Dresden, Germany.

Roger Kaufmann

GK Concept and Trexel have a long history of collaborating, culminating in the formation of 2Limit, which is a joint venture between the two companies focused on simulation and part and tool design services for foamed parts. Notes Trexel CEO Brian Bechard, “We have considered Roger a member of our team for many years; this appointment formalizes this and we are excited about Roger helping us create new opportunities to expand our technology.”

Trexel has also announced the retirement of Dr. Hartmut Traut. Traut has retired after 19 years as its business director, Europe followed by his more recent transition to v.p. international relations. He helped build Europe into Trexel’s largest market, and the partnerships he formed heavily influenced our growth worldwide. Trexel has give Traut the honorary title of Vice President Emeritus.

Dr. Hartmut Traut