Tupperware to Expand it Sustainable Product Portfolio with Tritan Renew

Tupperware Brands Corp.. Orlando, Fla., is expanding its revolutionary brand’s ECO+ product portfolio made with sustainable material, with two new products, Lunch-It Containers and Sandwich Keepers which is being made with Tritan Renew from Eastman. Now the company aims to use Tritan Renew Eastman Chemical Co. to select products that require a clear, glass-like design. This strategic partnership and new material will allow Tupperware to further expand its innovation efforts, introducing products that are functional and environmentally friendly while also on-trend for consumers.

The company first launched Eco+ in 2019 with a plastic straw made of SABIC’s Trucircle chemically recycled polypropylene (rPP). The use of this initial circular material reportedly resulted in the avoidance of more than 100 tons (200,000 lbs) of CO 2 emissions from diverted waste that would otherwise be landfilled. Following the initial success, ECO+ has expanded to include a line of products made from a variety of sustainable, recycled, biobased and environmentally-conscious material.

In addition to the ECO+ straw, the current ECO+ product portfolio includes ECO+ To-Go Cups and now, the new Tritan Renew Eco+ Lunch-It Containers and Sandwich Keepers. As previously reported, Tritan Renew is made with Eastman's polyester renewal technology that recycles at the molecular level, breaking down plastic waste to its fundamental building blocks to be used to create pristine new material. The material is highly durable, dishwasher safe and free of BPA, BPS and BPF. Tritan Renew offers Tupperware the ability to design clear or transparent products with 50% certified recycled content without compromising on quality or clarity. (The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Tritan Renew using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.

Said Bill Wright, Tupperware Brands executive v.p. for product innovation, "At Tupperware, we continuously invest in new research and design for innovative, functional and environmentally-responsible products that not only meet new consumer trends but build upon the love and trust we have established over our 75-year history. Our efforts to support the next generation of sustainable materials continues to reflect upon our purpose to nurture a better future every day by reducing waste at every step of the product lifecycle. I'm honored today to expand our ECO+ line with new product introductions and our new partnership with Eastman's Tritan Renew, which allows us to use recycled material in our more transparent designs. I know together, we'll work to reshape what is possible in regard to recycled material."

Said Scott Ballard, v.p. and general manager of Eastman’s Specialty Plastics, "Tupperware has been at the forefront of sustainability, even before sustainability was top of mind. The brand is synonymous with bringing durable, reusable plastics into the home to keep food fresh. At Eastman, we're pleased to make molecular recycling a reality and deliver products that reduce consumption, advance the circular economy, and create value from waste. Tupperware's choice of Tritan Renew shows what is possible today — not just years in the future."

This latest strategic partnership and expansion of ECO+ will further Tupperware Brand's No Time to Waste vision, which outlines the company's dedication to utilizing innovation and design to minimize food and single-use plastic waste. The new material development in the ECO+ line diverts waste from landfills while reducing plastic consumption through the production of reusable products.