11/11/2019

UL Certifies Energy Savings in Molding Nucleated PP

Milliken’s nucleators in PP save an average of 5-8% in processing energy for injection molding.

Matthew Naitove

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

Milliken Chemical has long said that its Hyperform HPN nucleator for PP offers significant energy savings to injection molders—a claim that has now been verified independently by UL. Four grades of Hyperform HPN were reviewed by UL Environment & Sustainability, a unit of the global UL group, which confirmed that the nucleators enabled an average of 5% to 8% energy savings in injection molding thin-wall container lids or similar PP products.

 

Thin-wall PP packaging with Milliken’s nucleators <a class=molds with less energy and faster cycles." src="https://d2n4wb9orp1vta.cloudfront.net/cms/brand/PT/2019-PT/pt1219su-milliken.jpg;maxWidth=385" />

Thin-wall PP packaging with Milliken’s nucleators molds with less energy and faster cycles.

 

These additives reportedly also allow for faster molding cycles and improve performance of recycled PP, enabling greater use of rPP in various applications. Milliken plans to pursue UL certification of additional nucleators in other applications, such as in thermoforming.

