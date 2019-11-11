UL Certifies Energy Savings in Molding Nucleated PP

Milliken Chemical has long said that its Hyperform HPN nucleator for PP offers significant energy savings to injection molders—a claim that has now been verified independently by UL. Four grades of Hyperform HPN were reviewed by UL Environment & Sustainability, a unit of the global UL group, which confirmed that the nucleators enabled an average of 5% to 8% energy savings in injection molding thin-wall container lids or similar PP products.
Thin-wall PP packaging with Milliken’s nucleators molds with less energy and faster cycles.
These additives reportedly also allow for faster molding cycles and improve performance of recycled PP, enabling greater use of rPP in various applications. Milliken plans to pursue UL certification of additional nucleators in other applications, such as in thermoforming.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Calculate Shot Size Vs. Barrel Capacity
It may seem like a dull topic, but it will overcome the emotional experience that follows when you put a new mold into a machine and you find out there is not enough barrel capacity to make a full shot.
-
How to Stop Flash
Flashing of a part can occur for several reasons—from variations in the process or material to tooling trouble.
-
Injection Molding: Understanding Pressure Loss In Injection Molding
One of the more prominent trends in processing is the need for higher plastic pressures to mold parts.