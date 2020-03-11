Ultimaker and ERIKS Partner to Scale Up 3D Printing Capacity

Ultimaker announced that ERIKS, a provider of technical components and services to all sections of industry worldwide, has scaled up the 3D printing production capacity for its OEM and MRO customers. ERIKS equipped its production facilities in Alkmaar, The Netherlands, with multiple Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundles, to co-engineer with customers and offer them full support in identifying, designing and printing applications. A special Clean Manufacturing Facility offers EC1935/2004 manufacturing to customers of ERIKS in need for food-safe parts.

ERIKS has 7,500 people working at more than 300 locations worldwide, serving industrial customers in 22 different industries. Sander Splinter, Managing Director at ERIKS Netherlands: "We see enormous potential in 3D printing for industrial purposes. By combining our industry, product and application knowledge with the accessible and reliable 3D printing solutions from Ultimaker, we can fully support our customers in co-engineering parts with more speed and design freedom when using injection molding. In 2019, we managed to save over 350,000 euro only by implementing 3D printed production aids and eliminating safety hazards in our own facilities. We are now gradually helping our customers to benefit from 3D printing, by advising them based on data analysis on which parts are suitable to print, but also through site-scans at their facilities. Based on these visits we can co-engineer and print the identified applications on the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle, guaranteeing quality, reproducibility and reliability of the parts according to their specific industry standards."

Job van de Sande, Head of Technology Sealing & Polymer Technology at ERIKS: "For parts and tools used in environments in which food is produced, for instance, we developed the ERIKS' Clean Manufacturing Facility. This space is EC1935/2004 compliant for its manufacturing, has dedicated clean production areas and a large-scale ISO Class 6 cleanroom. In addition to the European food safe compliances, we are currently working on earning the same food-safe FDA compliances and certifications for 3D printing as well. This would enable us to 3D print certified parts and tools that can be used in an atmosphere in which food is produced."

Jos Burger, CEO at Ultimaker: "As shown in the 3D Printing Sentiment Index, only 35 percent of companies have adopted additive manufacturing, while in many industries worldwide margins are currently under high pressure. Efficiency is key to bring a competitive edge and 3D printing plays a major role in this, as ERIKS experienced first-hand with achieving their impressive cost-and time savings. I am proud to see how ERIKS shares their industry specific expertise and combines it with our reliable Ultimaker ecosystem. I am positive that this collaboration helps to accelerate the adoption of 3D printing and that together we will make the industry work better."

​​​​​ERIKS’ lab.