  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
7/6/2019

Uniloy Completes Separation from Milacron

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Brian Marston remains in charge of the new Uniloy, Inc.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Uniloy, Inc. in Tecumseh, Mich., is the new supplier of blow molding machines and molds resulting from its purchase from Milacron, LLC by Osgood Capital and Cyprium Investment Partners (see June Starting Up). Uniloy announced last month the completion of the purchase of its U.S. and European operations from Milacron, with transactions related to Mexico and India expected to follow suit by next month.

 

Uniloy, Inc. is now separate from Milacron.

Uniloy, Inc. is now separate from Milacron.

 

 Brian Marston is the new Uniloy president and CEO. His 35 years’ experience in plastics includes four years as Milacron’s president of blow molding and extrusion, as well as stints at processors such as Berry Global, IntraPac International, and Sussex Technology.

 In the U.S., blow molding machine production will move from Milacron’s Afton, Ohio, plant to Tecumseh, joining Uniloy’s moldmaking operations. Uniloy will continue to serve the aftermarket needs of Latin American customers through a technical center in Queretaro, Mexico.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology