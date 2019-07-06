Uniloy Completes Separation from Milacron

Uniloy, Inc. in Tecumseh, Mich., is the new supplier of blow molding machines and molds resulting from its purchase from Milacron, LLC by Osgood Capital and Cyprium Investment Partners (see June Starting Up). Uniloy announced last month the completion of the purchase of its U.S. and European operations from Milacron, with transactions related to Mexico and India expected to follow suit by next month.

Uniloy, Inc. is now separate from Milacron.

Brian Marston is the new Uniloy president and CEO. His 35 years’ experience in plastics includes four years as Milacron’s president of blow molding and extrusion, as well as stints at processors such as Berry Global, IntraPac International, and Sussex Technology.

In the U.S., blow molding machine production will move from Milacron’s Afton, Ohio, plant to Tecumseh, joining Uniloy’s moldmaking operations. Uniloy will continue to serve the aftermarket needs of Latin American customers through a technical center in Queretaro, Mexico.