U.S. and Swiss Mold Makers Agree to Service Cooperation Partnership

Privately held and family owned mold makers Accede Mold & Tool Co., Inc. (Rochester, N.Y.) and Switzerland’s KEBO AG (Neuhausen am Rheinfall) have agreed to provide their respective customers regional service capabilities in North America and Europe, cementing a deal first explored at NPE2018.

Roger Fox, president, Accede Mold & Tool Co., Inc., told Plastics Technology the collaboration deal serves both companies well. “This is a service agreement where two strong, family-owned companies share an interest,” Fox said. “For Accede it’s Europe and for KEBO it’s North America. The synergy they experience can support each company on that given continent—that’s really what it entails.”

Andrew Sargisson, sales director, KEBO AG says that at this time the company has a few clients in the U.S., including one that transitioned its business from Europe to America. KEBO hired Ron Cisliek in November 2017 to act as the manager for North America. “We see North America as a huge potential growth area for us,” Sargisson said, noting that the company’s goal is to have North America account for 20% of its turnover within five years.