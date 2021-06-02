U.S. Department of Energy Plans to Provide $14.5 Million to Advance Recycling
Through this funding opportunity, DOE will support a range of projects to develop economically viable solutions for converting plastic films to more valuable materials and design new plastics that are more recyclable and biodegradable.
#sustainability
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced an investment of up to $14.5 million for research and development to cut waste and reduce the energy used to recycle single-use plastics like plastic bags, wraps, and films. This funding directed toward plastics recycling technologies advances the DOE’s work to address the challenges of plastic waste recycling and support the Biden Administration’s efforts to build a clean energy economy and ensure the U.S. reaches net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
“We’re very encouraged to see the Biden Administration recognize the importance of recycling infrastructure to a sustainable, circular economy,” said Tony Radoszewski, PLASTICS President and CEO. “Plastics are at the center of life in the 21st Century. We all enjoy their benefits every day. The Plastics Innovation Challenge will help us all to enjoy those many benefits with greater confidence about the effect we’re having on the environment. This is a great first step and the plastics industry will continue to work with the Biden Administration and Congress to ensure that continued investment in America’s recycling infrastructure is included in any upcoming federal infrastructure package.”
This DOE funding opportunity will support a range of projects to develop economically viable solutions to convert plastic films to more valuable materials and to design new plastics that are more recyclable and biodegradable. These solutions can increase investments in recycling processes and recycling jobs across America and reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in the environment.
As part of the application, applicants are required to describe how diversity, equity, and inclusion objectives will be incorporated in the project.
The funding opportunity announcement is available now on EERE Exchange.
Less than 10% of plastics are currently recycled.
