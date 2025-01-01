US Extruders Adds to Engineering Team

Single-screw extruder manufacturer US Extruders has recently added two engineers to its team.

Jeffrey Kimmerlein. Source (all images): US Extruders

Jeffrey Kimmerlein has joined the company as a mechanical design engineer. Previously, Kimmerlein served as a mechanical engineer at Toray Plastics (America) Inc. in Quonset, Rhode Island, where he was responsible for the installation, maintenance and design of industrial machinery across production lines. His background includes an education in mechanical engineering from the University of Rhode Island, complemented by a bachelor’s degree in German through the university’s German International Engineering Program. With over two years of hands-on experience in fluid mechanics, tribology and machine design, Kimmerlein also brings strong communication and technical writing skills to his new role.

Felix Carpio



Felix Carpio is currently completing his plastics engineering degree at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. A recipient of the “Department Service Award” for exceptional contributions to the university’s Plastics Engineering Department and the first recipient of the prestigious Greg Sydney Scholarship, his academic achievements are matched by a hands-on approach honed through years of advocacy and leadership at Northern Essex Community College, where he served as an orientation leader and student advocate.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Felix and Jeff to our engineering team,” says Tom Sullivan, manager of engineering and operations at US Extruders. “Their unique skills, dedication and passion for innovation align perfectly with our mission to deliver top-quality extrusion solutions that meet the evolving demands of our customers.”