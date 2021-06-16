Usage of Eastman Tritan Renew Material Continues to Grow

Ello, a manufacturer, wholesaler, and online retailer of sustainable food and beverage containers, now offers reusable water bottles made from Eastman Tritan Renew with 50% certified recycled content. The Eco Ello Tritan 26oz Water Bottle is available this week in Target stores in the U.S. as well as online.

Tritan Renew is made through Eastman's Advanced Circular Recycling technologies—also known as molecular recycling—which break down plastic waste into fundamental building blocks to create pristine new materials. By replacing traditional fossil feedstocks with recycled plastic, the company is helping to divert plastic waste from landfills and incinerators or from ending up as litter in the ocean. The material is highly durable, dishwasher safe and free of BPA, BPS, and BPF.

"Tritan Renew is the first recycled plastic material that stands up to the quality demands of our products and process, so we jumped at the chance to design a bottle that matches the sustainable qualities of the material itself," said Glen Gilmore, Ello's director of design. "The bottle minimizes material use while maximizing durability and cleanability to extend the overall life of the product."

"In the 'reduce, reuse, recycle' model, 'reduce' comes first — and so it did with this design," Gilmore said of the Eco Ello Bottle. "We incorporated the top-performing design details from our best-selling products to make this bottle as versatile and reliable as possible. From capacity to lid interface to carry-loop, we've optimized every inch. The lid is also designed to separate into individual parts, so the different components can be recycled where possible."

"The Ello Eco Bottle is another great example of using Tritan Renew to demonstrate what is possible, right now, with Eastman's Advanced Circular Recycling technologies," said Courtland Jenkins, commercial director of Specialty Plastics for Eastman. "We're thrilled to be part of Ello's sustainability journey to make small changes now that add up to big impact for the future."

The Eco Ello Bottle made with Tritan Renew from Eastman is now available at Target stores and online.