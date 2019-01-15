Westfall Technik Buys Another Molder, a Moldmaker, and Mold Hotrunner Solutions

In little more than a year, the Arizona-based holding company Westfall Technik has assembled a powerful collection of injection molding, moldmaking and prototyping operations, currently numbering an even dozen facilities coast to coast, with more than 1100 employees and over 260 injection machines. Those include three acquisitions in the last quarter of 2018: Amaray US, a packaging molder with 66 machines in two plants in Pittsfield, Mass., and Elizabethtown, Ky.; and Extreme Tool & Engineering, a medical moldmaker in Wakefield, Mich.

Broadening its capabilities, Westfall most recently purchased Mold Hotrunner Solutions (MHS) of Georgetown, Ont., a builder of valve-gate hot-runner systems. It also produces a unique micromolding machine, the MH3, the latest version of which was introduced at NPE2016 in Orlando, Fla.