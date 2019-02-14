W&H Names Paepenmüller as CTO

Windmoeller & Hoelscher has named Dr. Falco Paepenmüller Chief Technology Officer

(CTO), a newly-created position. In this role, Paepenmüller assumes responsibility for the three business units: extrusion, printing and converting.

Paepenmüller has held various management positions at W&H since 2007. Most recently he served as head of the extrusion business unit, which under his leadership has grown above the market average in recent years, the company said. "The addition of a Chief Technology Officer emphasizes our focus on innovation. With faster innovation cycles and more connected processes, a separate management Board position has become more important for the expansion of technology leadership," explains Dr. Jürgen Vutz. Dr. Torsten Schmitz will succeed Paepenmüller as head of the extrusion business unit. Schmitz has also been working for W&H since 2008 and is currently responsible for the cast

film division.

In addition to technical expertise, the family-owned company also places emphasis on cultural fit. "With Dr. Paepenmüller and Dr. Schmitz, we have been able to recruit outstanding technical experts for the positions that are also known and valued as leaders in the company. Both are very important to us as a family business," explains Vutz.