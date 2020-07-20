W&H: Virtual Expo a Success

Attracting more than 2000 visitors from more 1200 countries, machine manufacturer Windmöller & Hölscher has called its first ever virtual expo a success.

Held June 24-26, W&H presented technologies and products at the on-line expo that were initially planned for industry mega shows—Interpack and Drupa—that were postponed until spring 2021.

“The past months have been a challenge everywhere, yet the flexible

packaging industry is as busy as ever,” notes Peter Steinbeck, managing partner at W&H. “That’s why it was so important for us to hold a virtual expo and show our customers new technologies and applications that are available now and can help them run their production more efficiently.”

To accommodate different time zones of visitors, the virtual expo was

held live three times a day. Filmed in the 120,000 ft2 W&H Technology

Center in Lengerich, Germany, and the W&H Academy, two live machine

demonstrations and eight technical sessions were broadcast live. In

addition, the Expo offered the opportunity for one-on-one meetings and

both individual and group chats.

The live machine demonstrations included the Novoflex II

flexographic press highlighting the new Ruby IoT system for analyzing

production data to optimize processes and the newly redesigned

Heliostar II gravure printing press.

The live technical sessions were targeted to package printers, industrial

sack producers, paper bag manufacturers and film extruders. A session

showcasing an all-PE film structure as an alternative to PET for standup

pouch applications generated significant interest.

Other technical sessions covered flexible packaging topics, including

sleeve handling solutions for flexographic presses, printing solutions for

industrial sacks, heavy duty films for FFS sacks, remote service and

paper sack production on machinery from W&H subsidiary, Garant

Maschinen. Videos of the demonstrations and sessions are still available

for viewing through the W&H sales team.

The Virtual Expo was put together in just six weeks. Notes Steinbeck: “We have been able to accomplish a lot digitally over the past few months from sales calls to live machine trials to service support to the virtual expo. The experience and insights we’ve gained have been invaluable. At the same time,

personal meetings cannot be replaced. they are very important for building relationships and trust. Both digital and personal communications have their place.”