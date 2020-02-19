Wide Spectrum of Enhanced Medical-Grade Resins & Compounds Spotlighted at MD&M West 2020

Take a look at this rundown of new materials that debuted at the MD&M show held in Anaheim, Calif., February 11-13. These enhanced medical-grade resins and compounds target an impressive spectrum of applications from medical devices and tools to film, sheet and tubing and the fast-growing arena of drug-delivery devices like injectors and pumps and hand-held diagnostics.

▪ The launch of custom colors with USP Class V or VI and ISO 10993 compliance for BASF’s Ultrason S, P and E (PSU, PPSU and PESU) polyarylsulfone grades—used to make medical devices such as sterilization trays, research cages and diagnostic equipment--resulted from a collaboration between BASF and Techmer PM. Learn more.

▪ Clariant unveiled Mevopur medical-grade polymer compounds and concentrates for laser-welding supported by formulation expertise that can help medical-device manufacturers take a ‘Quality by Design’ (QbD) approach to laser-welding of plastic components. Learn more.

Also from Clariant, modified Mevopur PEBA and TPU medical compounds that resist hydrolytic degradation even with high loadings of radiopaque metals for applications such as catheters. Learn more.

▪ Two new medical-grade families of Makrolon PC featured by Covestro are aimed at autoinjectors and injection pens and surgical and drug-delivery applications. Learn more.

Covestro’s new Calibre PC for autoinjectors and injection pens.

Covestro also featured three new Texin Rx TPU grades for medical devices, component housings, connectors as well as tubing, film and sheet.

▪ DuPont’s low coefficient of friction Delrin SC698 acetal with internal lubrications reportedly ensures smooth actuation of high-load drug delivery devices like inhalers, injectors and pumps. Learn more.

▪ Eastman’s portfolio of Tritan MXF specialty copolyesters is newly expanded to include flame-retardant grades for housings and hardware of electronic medical devices. Learn more.

▪ Elkem’s advanced LSR system with low-temperature cure boasts precision molding and productivity improvements without damaging temperature-sensitive components such as plastics, electronics and batteries in two-shot overmolding applications. Learn more.

▪ RTP Co. launched a broad range of new specialty engineering thermoplastic compounds formulated for surgical robotic systems and housings, monitor components, and reusable instruments such as medical staplers, cannulas and grasper tips. Learn more.

RTP’ develops engineered compounds for surgical robotic systems and more.

▪ SABIC’s innovative family of LNP Elcres CRX PC copolymers resist stress cracking in healthcare equipment housings ranging from portable ultrasound and X-Ray machines to hand-held diagnostics and infusion pumps exposed to aggressive healthcare disinfectants. Learn more.

▪ Solvay Specialty Polymers continuous and highly aligned Xencor LFT compounds reportedly deliver high strength and enhanced impact resistance for structural applications including chassis, gear systems and components needing high mechanical properties and load-bearing capabilities. Learn more.

▪ Trinseo’s new wear-resistant, high-lubricity Calibre PC, designed for drug delivery components and surgical tools reportedly provides a solution for the low-friction movement of one material over another. Learn more.

