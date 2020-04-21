Wilmington Machinery Offers Pallet Prototyping

Since 1975, Wilmington Machinery has been building automated and integrated plastic pallet molding systems. These structural-foam pallets can be molded with up to 100% recycled materials. Now, the company is offering pallet prototyping in its Wilmington, N.C., laboratory for customers who need to prove out their pallet design before committing to a full system. Customers can work with Wilmington’s design team to develop a pallet and then purchase and test the mold in Wilmington’s lab.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Best Methods of Molding Undercuts
Producing plastics parts with undercuts presents distinct challenges for molders.
-
How to Reduce Sinks
Modifications to the common core pin can be a simple solution, but don’t expect all resins to behave the same. Gas assist is also worth a try.
-
How to Set Barrel Zone Temps
Start by picking a target melt temperature, and double-check data sheets for the resin supplier’s recommendations. Now for the rest...