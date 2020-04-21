Wilmington Machinery Offers Pallet Prototyping

Since 1975, Wilmington Machinery has been building automated and integrated plastic pallet molding systems. These structural-foam pallets can be molded with up to 100% recycled materials. Now, the company is offering pallet prototyping in its Wilmington, N.C., laboratory for customers who need to prove out their pallet design before committing to a full system. Customers can work with Wilmington’s design team to develop a pallet and then purchase and test the mold in Wilmington’s lab.

