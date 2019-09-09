  • PT Youtube
Extrusion Conference
9/9/2019

Wittmann Battenfeld Partners with Moldex 3D on LSR Injection Molding Simulation

Wittmann Battenfeld is exploring integration of Moldex 3D LSR molding simulation with its injection machine controls.

Wittmann Battenfeld and CoreTech System Co. of Taiwan, provider of Moldex 3D injection molding simulation software, have agreed to collaborate on advancing the role of simulation in LSR injection molding. CoreTech has installed a Wittmann Battenfeld SmartPower 90 press with an LSR dosing system from Elmet. Goals of the joint effort include validating simulation predictions of LSR molding and exploring the possibility of incorporating LSR molding simulation on the machine’s Unilog B8 controller. Wittmann Battenfeld is also working on integrating thermoplastic flow simulation with its machine controller, based on software from Simcon of Germany.

