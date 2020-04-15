Wittmann Battenfeld USA Cancels Open House and Technical Symposium

Wittmann Battenfeld has canceled its biennial Open House and Technical Symposium, which had been scheduled to take place September 24-25 in Connecticut at its U.S. headquarters, citing the advanced planning challenges its customers and partners currently face in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We made this decision now as it is too difficult for our customers and partners to make plans considering the current Covid-19 crisis,” David Preusse, President of Wittmann Battenfeld Inc. said in a press release. In addition, Preusse cited the importance of his company’s day-to-day operations as an essential supplier to manufacturers on the front line of this emergency. “[Wittmann Battenfeld] is busy working through this situation as an essential supplier, to help our customers stay up and running, and this must take priority over the open house.”

Held every two years, the Open House and Technical Symposium normally bring in hundreds of attendees, according to Wittmann Battenfeld. For this year’s event, at least eight operating workcells were planned, highlighting the company’s molding machines, robots and auxiliary equipment. In addition, numerous industry partners that were supplying materials, molds and hot runners were also going to be featured. The Open House and Technical Symposium have not been rescheduled at this time.

Wittmann Battenfeld has canceled its biennial Open House and Technical Symposium in the face of uncertainty spawned by the coronavirus outbreak.