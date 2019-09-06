SencorpWhite to Sell WM's Thermoformers in U.S, Canada

Staff Report
WM Thermoforming Machines of Switzerland and SencorpWhite have agreed on a deal that will allow the latter to sell WM’s thermoforming machines in the U.S. and Canada under a co-branded name.
Specifically, SencorpWhite will be offering WM’s FC and new Flex series in-line formers along with the FT tilt-bed series of thermoformers. The WM in-line series consists of full-electric thermoforming machines offered in a size and throughput range that is said to complement the SencorpWhite 2500 and Ultra series thermoformers. They are aimed at food, industrial, and medical packaging applications.
WM’s tilt-bed FT and Twist series, meantime, take aim at high-volume dairy product, coffee capsule, and cup production. Launched in 2016, the Twist is new version of the company’s FT series of continuous formers with in-mold trimming and a tilting lower platen. They’ll be offered with with optional in-house extruders and rimming units.
