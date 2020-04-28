  • PT Youtube
4/28/2020 | 1 MINUTE READ

Wolfgang Steinwender Named CEO of NGR

Wolfgang Steinwender takes over as CEO; his predecessor Josef Hochreiter will devote more time to the further development of Next Generation Holding.

Heather Caliendo

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

Josef Hochreiter and Wolfgang Steinwender.

Josef Hochreiter (left) with his successor Wolfgang Steinwender (right).

Starting May 1, Wolfgang Steinwender will take over as CEO of Austrian Recycling Machines Manufacturer NGR.

Despite the worldwide uncertainties due to COVID-19, NGR is convinced it can continue the successful course supporting the plastics industry during its transition to the circular economy.

Together with CTO Thomas Pichler and COO Gerold Barth, Wolfgang Steinwender will focus on the further development of the circular economy. NGR offers a full range of post-consumer, post-industrial and PET recycling equipment.

“About 400 million tons of plastics are being produced per year worldwide. It is key to put an emphasis on end-of-life plastics. Mechanical plastics recycling conserves resources protects the environment and improves the CO2 balance. It is the key to sustainability. Therefore, it is crucial to achieve the highest possible quality of recycled materials by using innovative technologies and thus continuously increase the amount of recycled material in end products," says Wolfgang Steinwender.

Josef Hochreiter has been heading NGR for 12 years. Starting in May, he will focus on the development of Next Generation Holding and he says he will continue to develop this global technology provider to support the transformation from a linear to a circular economy in plastics.

