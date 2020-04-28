Wolfgang Steinwender Named CEO of NGR

Josef Hochreiter (left) with his successor Wolfgang Steinwender (right).
Starting May 1, Wolfgang Steinwender will take over as CEO of Austrian Recycling Machines Manufacturer NGR.
Despite the worldwide uncertainties due to COVID-19, NGR is convinced it can continue the successful course supporting the plastics industry during its transition to the circular economy.
Together with CTO Thomas Pichler and COO Gerold Barth, Wolfgang Steinwender will focus on the further development of the circular economy. NGR offers a full range of post-consumer, post-industrial and PET recycling equipment.
“About 400 million tons of plastics are being produced per year worldwide. It is key to put an emphasis on end-of-life plastics. Mechanical plastics recycling conserves resources protects the environment and improves the CO2 balance. It is the key to sustainability. Therefore, it is crucial to achieve the highest possible quality of recycled materials by using innovative technologies and thus continuously increase the amount of recycled material in end products," says Wolfgang Steinwender.
Josef Hochreiter has been heading NGR for 12 years. Starting in May, he will focus on the development of Next Generation Holding and he says he will continue to develop this global technology provider to support the transformation from a linear to a circular economy in plastics.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Recycling E-Plastics New Material Stream Brings Its Own Set of Problems
Brominated flame retardants restrict its use. Most now goes to China, but new recycling processes promise to ‘clean up’ e-waste.
-
What Happened to Your Ultrasonic Weld Quality?
The most important factor in troubleshooting problems in ultrasonic welding is understanding the fundamentals of the process.
-
How to Use Those Fancy Ultrasonic Welding Controls
You know how to set a timer, but newer ultrasonic welders also offer control by energy, collapse distance, and absolute distance. Do you know when and how to exploit these options to make better welds?