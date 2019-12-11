Yizumi-HPM Introduces Molding Auxiliaries

At an October open house at its technical center in Iberia, Ohio, Yizumi-HPM Corp. showed off three new series of injection machines tailored for the U.S. market (see August Keeping Up for details), along with a new line of robots and other auxiliaries that allow the company to supply complete molding cells.
New 10-ton chiller from Yizumi-HPM.
As previously reported, the robots span a range from sprue pickers to three-axis Cartesian models for presses up to 4000 tons. The auxiliaries include portable chillers (a 10-ton model is pictured), TCUs, dryers, and hoppers.
