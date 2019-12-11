  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
12/11/2019

Yizumi-HPM Introduces Molding Auxiliaries

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Yizumi-HPM will be able to supply complete molding cells.

Matthew Naitove

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

At an October open house at its technical center in Iberia, Ohio, Yizumi-HPM Corp. showed off three new series of injection machines tailored for the U.S. market (see August Keeping Up for details), along with a new line of robots and other auxiliaries that allow the company to supply complete molding cells.

 

New 10-ton chiller from Yizumi-HPM.

New 10-ton chiller from Yizumi-HPM.

 

As previously reported, the robots span a range from sprue pickers to three-axis Cartesian models for presses up to 4000 tons. The auxiliaries include portable chillers (a 10-ton model is pictured), TCUs, dryers, and hoppers.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox