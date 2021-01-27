Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Chemical Foaming Agents for molding and extrusion
Materials | 1 MINUTE READ

Metallic-Effect Pre-Colored ABS Series

Avient’s new Artisan customized ABS series with metallic effect geared to electronics brands.
#Elastomers

The launch of customizable metallic-effect ABS series of compounds from Avient Corp., Avon Lake, Ohio, marks the second addition to the company’s Artisan pre-colored thermoplastics, The new ABS formulation with metallic effect was developed to help electronics manufacturers eliminate the painting process while achieving scratch and chemical resistance and sustainability goals.

Avient's Artisan pre-colored metallic-effect ABS series

With the electronics industry continuously shaped by trends such as the need to reduce both energy use and VOC emissions, the Artisan pre-colored ABS thermoplastics enables molders to produce parts with a brilliant, high-gloss metallic effect without any secondary processing. Compared with a traditional painting process, injection-molded Artisan materials have lower energy requirements and reduced VOC emissions, making these thermoplastics a more sustainable solution. Scratch performance is also enhanced when replacing painted metal parts with an Artisan ABS formulation.
 
Said director of marketing for specialty engineered materials Matt Mitchell, “There is an ongoing market need for electronic applications to achieve superior aesthetics and performance, lower system cost, and greater sustainability. Our newest Artisan metallic effect ABS formulation can help design engineers address these current trends – as well as scratch resistance, chemical resistance, and design freedom – while eliminating secondary processing.”
 
Artisan ABS formulations are currently manufactured in Asia in customizable, metallic colors, and are available for purchase globally. Additional paint replacement grades for other key industries are in development.
 

