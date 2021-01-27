Metallic-Effect Pre-Colored ABS Series

The launch of customizable metallic-effect ABS series of compounds from Avient Corp., Avon Lake, Ohio, marks the second addition to the company’s Artisan pre-colored thermoplastics, The new ABS formulation with metallic effect was developed to help electronics manufacturers eliminate the painting process while achieving scratch and chemical resistance and sustainability goals.

With the electronics industry continuously shaped by trends such as the need to reduce both energy use and VOC emissions, the Artisan pre-colored ABS thermoplastics enables molders to produce parts with a brilliant, high-gloss metallic effect without any secondary processing. Compared with a traditional painting process, injection-molded Artisan materials have lower energy requirements and reduced VOC emissions, making these thermoplastics a more sustainable solution. Scratch performance is also enhanced when replacing painted metal parts with an Artisan ABS formulation.



Said director of marketing for specialty engineered materials Matt Mitchell, “There is an ongoing market need for electronic applications to achieve superior aesthetics and performance, lower system cost, and greater sustainability. Our newest Artisan metallic effect ABS formulation can help design engineers address these current trends – as well as scratch resistance, chemical resistance, and design freedom – while eliminating secondary processing.”



Artisan ABS formulations are currently manufactured in Asia in customizable, metallic colors, and are available for purchase globally. Additional paint replacement grades for other key industries are in development.

