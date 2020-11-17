Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Materials | 1 MINUTE READ

Additive Concentrates for Laser Marking Wire Jackets and Cable Insulation

AGC’s  Fluon LaserWrite fluoropolymer-based concentrates can be used with any melt processable resin system.

Three new fluoropolymer-based additive concentrates for laser marking on wire & cable jackets and insulation have been developed by AGC Chemicals, Exton, Penn.  Available based on ETFE, FEP and PFA, the new Fluon+ LaserWrite concentrates are said to mix well into existing resin and color concentrate formulations and can be used with any melt processable resin system.

 

AGC Chemicals' fluoropolymer-based concentrates for laser marking cable jackets and insulation

 

The three grades have been shown to be easy to process on conventional thermoplastic methods such as melt extrusion. AGC can also produce these concentrates as ready-to-use compounds, and custom-compounds, upon request. The company notes that laser marking has proven to be a fast, efficient method of permanently imprinting product information on cable jackets and wire insulation, with little risk of damaging the interior properties of the wire or cable or having laser marks rub off as when applied by the inkjet process.

