Additive Manufacturing: New 3D Printer Aims to Validate New Product Designs Quickly

The office-friendly Stratasys J55 3D printer.

Stratasys Ltd. launched the new J55 3D printer, which is aimed at professional designers and engineers. The company claims that set-up is easy, and remote monitoring means print jobs can be managed from home.

Built as a smaller but still a complement to the Stratasys J8 series for enterprise shops, the J55 supports the full design process with same day send-to-print and minimal post-processing.

The J55 3D Printer features a maximum build volume size of 1,340 cubic inches and takes up a mere 4.6 sq. ft. of floor space. The five-material capacity (plus support material) means operators can load their most frequently used resins and avoid downtime associated with material changeovers.

In operation, the Stratasys J55 features a patented rotating build platform with a fixed print head. This is designed to maximize reliability and simplify maintenance. The technology also means greater output from a small footprint while also eliminating most sound. It also feature the Stratasys ProAero filtration technology for odor-free operation.

Fully supported by GrabCAD Print software, the J55 enables a smooth import of common CAD files (e.g. SOLIDWORKS, CATIA, PTC Creo, Siemens NX, Inventor file types) and the latest 3MF file format, a reported improvement over traditional STL, OBJ, and VRML files. And for the first time, Stratasys is also adding support for 3MF color workflow with KeyShot 3D rendering software from Luxion Inc., a capability now in beta and planned for late 2020. The J55 3D printer gives designers full CMF (color, material, finish) capabilities. It leverages PolyJet materials, including a full range of textures, transparency with VeroClear (VeroUltraClear availability later in 2020), X-Rite-based color profiles and PANTONE Validated color.

The J55 is expected to ship in July 2020 and orders are being taken now.