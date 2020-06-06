  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
6/6/2020

Additive Manufacturing: New 3D Printing Materials for Antistatic, Low-Wear & Food-Contact Parts

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

New igus materials for SLS and FDM/FFF printing.

Matthew Naitove

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

igus has introduced three new materials for 3D printing in its proprietary iglidur line.

New igus iglidur powder for SLS has ESD properties plus high wear resistance.

New igus iglidur powder for SLS has ESD properties plus high wear resistance.

 •  iglidur 18-ESD is a powder for SLS printing that combines good electrostatic dissipation (ESD) with high wear resistance. Aimed at electronics, it boasts static resistance of 3 × 107 ohm-cm and wear resistance twice that of nylon 12 SLS materials. Like all iglidur materials, it requires no additional lubrication. Also, it is inherently black, so no coloring is required.

 •  iglidur A350-PF is a new filament for FDM/FFF printing that combines FDA food-contact approval with high-temperature resistance—180 C/356 F long-term exposure limit and 210 C/410 F short-term limit.

 •  igidur I190PF is a new filament with high wear resistance and high strength. Containing solid lubricants, it boasts abrasion resistance 50 times that of ABS. Flexural strength is 80 MPa (11603 psi). Heat resistance is 90 C/194 F long-term, 110 C/230 F short-term.

 •  In addition, igus is now offering iglidur filaments in larger spools weighing 8 kg (17.6 lb).

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine