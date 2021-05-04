Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Engel Performance Boost
End Markets | 1 MINUTE READ

Additive Masterbatches for BOPE Films

Tosaf working with Brückner Maschinenbau has validated the good processing properties of its new BOPE masterbatches.  

New additive masterbatches specifically tailored for biaxially oriented polyethylene (BOPE) films have been developed by Israel’s Tosaf (U.S. office in Bessemer, N.C.) The portfolio currently  includes slip, antiblock, antistatic and antifog additives. The ability to use them individually or in combination is said to give manufacturers high flexibility in meeting specific product requirements.

Tosaf developed these additive masterbatches specifically tailored to the PE film orientation process in response to the current trend in the production of films for disposable packaging which has been moving from multilayer to mono-material concepts that are easier to recycle and have better mechanical and optical properties. BOPE films have been shown to enable high-performance solutions that can be superior to conventional BOPP packaging films in terms of processing and cost efficiency.

Tosaf launched additive masterbatches for BOPE films

Tosaf has worked closely with, Brückner Maschinenbau a leading manufacturer of film stretching equipment based in Siegsdorf, Germany, to validate the good processing properties of its new BOPE masterbatches. As these pilot tests have shown, films produced with them meet high optical and functional requirements without compromising mechanical properties.

In addition, Tosaf has demonstrated the good processing properties resulting from the use of the new additives on one of the most advanced production lines available today. The results also demonstrate the suitability of the new BOPE additives for the production of inline machine direction oriented (MDO) films, which are emerging as another strong production trend.

