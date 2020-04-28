Additive: Non-Nylon Based, Low-Haze Oxygen Scavenger for PET

A non-nylon based, low-haze oxygen scavenger additive for PET rigid packaging has been newly launched by Polyone Corp., Avon Lake, Ohio. Polyester-based ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020G reportedly offers up to 50% lower haze and reduced impact on the PET recycle stream compared to previous grades, while maintaining the same reliable active oxygen scavenging performance. The new additive is available with applicable regulatory approvals.

A popular choice for food and beverage packaging, PET affords high clarity with design flexibility, and can be easily recycled multiple times, unlike alternative packaging materials. Additives are often included in PET packaging to help protect contents and extend shelf life, but they can decrease packaging clarity. This in turn affects consumer perceptions of product appearance and brand value.

New ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020G has been shown not only to help reduce haze, but also to reduce the impact on rPET, as it reduces yellowing by 50 percent during the mechanical recycling process.

To support the move toward a circular economy, governments are legislating increased levels of recycled material in single-use packaging. For example, an EU directive for use of rPET in beverage bottles will increase from 25% in 2025 to 30% in 2030. As a result, brand owners need to ensure the oxygen scavengers used in their PET bottles maintain efficacy as increasing levels of rPET are introduced. PolyOne testing shows that ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020G is one of the most robust oxygen scavengers for PET rigid containers, with negligible effects on efficacy for the rPET grades tested, while other competitive materials lost almost all oxygen scavenging ability with rPET content as low as 20 percent.

