Additives: Antiblocking Agents for Polyolefin, PET, and Nylon Films

Two new grades of precipitated silica for use as antiblocking agents for the production of blown and cast PE, PP, PET and nylon films have been introduced by Evonik, (U.S. office in Parsippany, N.J.)
Spherilex 60 AB and 30 AB help facilitate film winding operations and improve the handling properties of films during subsequent processing. Both grades are produced using a new, patented manufacturing process that is said to simultaneously allow spherical particle shape, controlled particle size, and narrow particle size distribution to be achieved. The 60 AB additive was developed for standard films based on PE and PP, whereas 30 AB is specially designed for very thin films such as biaxially oriented films.
