ADDITIVES: Brilliant Metallic Colorants Mimic Paint

Related Topics: Additives

Related Suppliers PolyOne

What are a touted as game-changing concentrates for plastics parts are said to create a metallic surface finish that truly mimics paint while eliminating the painting process. The OnlColor Brilliant Metallic Colorants from PolyOne Corp, Avon Lake, Ohio, are based on superior coatings-grade pigments. These uniquely shaped and sized particles enable the metallic shades to replicate the look of paint, and may even help customers to replace metal parts or plating for plastic parts. Standard shades of this latest addition to the company’s OnColor FX special effects include: Brilliant Rose Gold, Brilliant Ice Blue, Brilliant Silver and Brilliant Gun Metal, but virtually any hue can be customized for specific applications.