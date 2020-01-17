Additives: Color Concentrates for HDPE Personal Care Packaging

A new colorant line for HDPE cosmetic containers and other personal care applications is newly available from Holland Colours, Richmond, Va. Selected pigments in the Holcopearl 2286 line of colorants are non-toxic and specifically developed for polyolefin packaging. Holland Colours is well established as a major player in PET colorants but developed this new line in response to multiple specific requests from both existing and potential customers.

Says sales & marketing manager Joe Gleeson, “Having already established a reputation for excellent customer support and superior technology, we created a product line to satisfy those requests. As we had already done with PET colorants, we wanted to combine high-end esthetics with cutting-edge technology and top-shelf materials. Today’s consumers expect beautiful yet sturdy packaging no matter what polymer the supplier uses. And converters want to use a trusted colorant source. We’d already been supplying products to our loyal PET packaging customers for four decades, so a polyolefin colorant line was the natural progression for our customers in North, Central and South America.”

The Holcopearl 2286 line uses FDA compliant pigments, making the colorants suitable for packaging and other commercial applications. As with their established PET colorants, a wide palette offers converters and brand owners nearly unlimited color options that can be used for a variety of applications. While initially targeted to the packaging needs of cosmetics and personal care markets, Hocopearl 2286 reportedly will also lend itself to automotive, home care and commercial products. As with other Holland Colours’ solid bead products, benefits of the line include extremely low-dosing, low-dust, free-flowing and easy processing, according to Gleeson.