Additives: Conductive Black Concentrates for Broad Range of Thermoplastics

The newest conductive black additive concentrates from Orion Engineered Carbons, Kingwood, Texas, are said to excel in nearly all conductive plastic compounds and applications. Specialty Carbon Black XPB 633 Beads are suitable for thermoplastics requiring conductivity and anti-static properties, ranging from polyolefins, PS and PVC, to nylons and various copolymers.

XPB 633 BEADS boast better conductivity at lower concentration than most conductive blacks along with excellent dispersion quality, compound melt flow rates and mechanical strength.They reportedly are ideally suited for plastic automotive body parts that require conductivity to ensure trouble-free coating. These concentrates are appropriate for such injection-molded parts as fuel cannisters, boxes, and electronics housings and trays, and for extruded conductive pipes, profiles and packaging films.