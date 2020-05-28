  • PT Youtube
5/28/2020

Additives: Dual-Action Additive Concentrate for PET & rPET

Ampacet’s Silky Bliss additive masterbatch line provides recyclability and an elegant silky look to rigid PET & rPET.

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

An additive masterbatch product line reportedly is designed to provide an elegant silky surface treatment as well as recyclability to PET and rPET packaging applications. The recently launched Silky Bliss collection from Ampacet Corp., Tarrytown, N.Y., is said to  offer a sophisticated, modern look, enabling brand owners to increase product shelf appeal and consumer interaction with the packaging.

To impart a contemporary delustering effect to plastic packaging, the Silky Bliss collection boasts a simpler, faster, more flexible and affordable way as it does not require mold changes, resulting in shorter run times, increased production capacity and significant cost reductions.

Moreover, Ampacet’s Silky Bliss product range is near-infrared (NIR) transparent to allow sorting with near-infrared optical sensors and recycling. It enables the reuse, repair and recycling of packaging waste and allows recyclers to valorize this waste and support the circular economy. Silky Bliss features a very low light reflection for better readability of packaging graphics and text and includes six shades: Diablo, Akoya, Crushed Ice, Mint Breeze, Alaska and Sakura. The product range can be customized with an unlimited number of colors.

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

