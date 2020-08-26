Additives: Eye-Catching Special Effects Colorants for Consumer Goods Packaging

A new line of special effects colorants from Penn Color, Doyletown, Penn., is designed to deliver a high-end, eye-catching finish to fast-moving consumer goods plastics packaged products. With nearly unlimited customization options, the penneffex line combines Penn Color’s creativity, expertise in colors and special effects and knowledge in manufacturing processes, to inspire creative brand design ideas in such product categories as home care, personal care, and food and beverage. Variations include matte, brushed metal, frost, metallic, luster, and bubbles.

Whether the consumer is walking through the store, or idlily shopping on-line, penneffex enables brand owners and creative marketing teams to better engage with their loyal and new customer base to create a unique and eye-catching product design that conveys brand values like high-end quality, sustainability and transparency.

Said Phil Riccardi, industry manager for packaging, North America, “The core concept of penneffex is to create building blocks of unique and differentiated colors and special effects--these building blocks become a source of inspiration for product design teams and they are used in bespoke formulations, developed ‘live’ with our customers, in our technical center. In a typical three-day blitz session, we utilize our extensive capabilities and a fast iteration process, to design and prototype 70 to 80 unique concepts, which are presented in their finished part form. With penneffex. creativity has no boundaries and our development process reduces time to market by months”

Added Simon Clarke, industry manager for packaging Europe & Asia, “The penneffex line sets consumer goods products apart from other items on the shelf, by pushing the limits of product packaging design to achieve colors and effects not yet seen on the market today. Part of the differentiation comes from our ability to combine colors and effects with the latest enabling technologies. For example, through our own prototyping capabilities and our close relationship with leading equipment manufacturers, we can use multilayer co-injection to explore hundreds more design combinations.”