Additives: Flow Enhancers for Semi-Aromatic Nylon

What is said to be the first flow enhancer for semi-aromatic nylons is now commercially available from Germany’sBruggemann (U.S. office in Newton Park, Penn.). Bruggolen TP-P1810 joins the company’s Bruggolen TP-P1507 which is already used worldwide for aliphatic versions such as nylon 6, nylon 66, and nylon 12. The result is that the company now offers flow enhancers for the entire spectrum of nylons.

Both Bruggolen TP-P1810 and TP-P1507 have been shown to demonstrate very significant improvements in melt flow while retaining the mechanical properties of finished components. Supplied in pellet form, they are reportedly easy to dose and disperse during direct injection molding and compounding.

Trials carried out with well-known independent testing laboratory RJG Technologies, Traverse City, Mich., clearly revealed that Bruggolen TP-P1810 enabled in excess of 20% cycle time reduction during molding and, significantly, allowed filled compounds containing 50% and more of glass fiber to be injection molded into very intricate and complex shapes. For example, during molding tests, the flow spiral of a semi-aromatic nylon reinforced with 50% glass fiber was lengthened by 70% at a dosing rate of only 1.5% TP-P1810.

Much-improved color and appearance of the resultant molded parts are also claimed. Alternatively, by allowing a 30 C /86 F reduction in melt temperature, the additives clear the way to gentler processing and reduced energy consumption. Said Bruggemann’s head of polymer additives Dr. Klaus Bergmann, “With the continually tightening emissions regulations we are seeing the pursuit for ever lighter components. Bruggolen TP-P1810 and TP-P1507 are key tools to help our customers make this happen.”