Additives for a Broad Range of Recycled Plastics

Struktol is showcasing its expanded line of additives for recycled plastics and compounds that contain recycled content. The company’s products are useful in a range of base resins and for varying levels of post-consumer or post-industrial recycled content. For engineering plastics, there are multiple products that combine a compatibilizer with lubricants to aid in incorporating mineral or glass fillers with improved mixing and flow properties as well as mold release.

Among the latest additions is Struktol TR229, which is designed for use in both PC and PC/ABS blends as well as nylon 6 and 66 compounds. It can be used in FDA-approved applications and is also ideal for use in recycled applications. Struktol TR 219 can be used in nylon 6 and 66 compounds, as well as PET and PBT compounds.

Struktol is also unveiling additions to its line of additives for recycled PP. Struktol RP 23 is a new, multifunctional package that incorporates vis-breaking technology with lubricant and mold release functionality. It’s said to provide significant viscosity reduction at low loading levels. Its lubricant base is said to boost processing characteristics in compounding and extrusion, as well as provide increased mold flow and metal release. At loading levels as low as 0.2%, this is said to result in increased melt flow and allow for improvements in mold filling and release.

Another new product, Stuktol TR 251 combines surfactant and lubricant technology for enhanced functionality over other single-component lubricants in polyolefins and engineered plastics. It has been shown to be very effective in improving mold flow of recycled compounds without significantly changing melt flow rate.

Struktol TR 052, meanwhile, is a new compatibilizer and blending aid that is highly beneficial for incorporation of regrind/recycled product in a wider range of polymers. It has been shown to significantly improve the processability and performance of mixed recycled streams used when pre-separation of resins isn’t done.