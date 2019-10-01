  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
10/1/2019

Additives: High-Performance Colorants for Engineering Plastics

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Milliken’s new KeyPlast Resist portfolio of bright colorants developed for nylons and other high-heat plastics.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

A new spectrum of bright, high-performance colorants for nylons and other high-heat resins used in electrical, automotive and industrial applications has been developed by Milliken & Company, Spartanburg, S.C. Since resins in such demanding applications are subjected to high-temperature processing, steady and reliable performance properties have made the vibrancy of color difficult to achieve. Milliken’s KeyPlast Resist colorants, which will be officially launched at this month’s K 2019, reportedly are specially designed for coloring engineering polymers such as nylons, polyimides, polysulfones, PBT, PEEK, PPO and other high-heat resins and alloys.

The new range of colorants can be used effectively with unfilled, glass-filled, and flame-retardant grades of various nylons including nylon 6, 66, 46 and other high-temperature engineered resins. They are said to deliver the brilliant, consistent colors—including bright orange, yellow, red, blue and green—and the high-end properties that users demand. These colorants reportedly offer improved weather resistance and light fastness, are high purity and perform well in the high-temperature and chemically-reductive conditions typically associated with high-performance polymers. Said Sami T.K. Palanisami, Milliken global product line manager for plastic colorants, “Keyplast Resist meets the strong requirements in another fast-growing application area—that of electrical vehicles and their charging system requirements.”

 

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight