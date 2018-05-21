Additives: High-Performance Lubricants for Automotive and More

A new family of high-performing lubricants and dispersing agents based on ‘non-food’ crude rice bran wax, was recent;ly introduced to North America by Clariant Corp., Charlotte, N.C. Tested on automotive parts made of engineering resins including PC, nylons as well as TPU, they have been shown to offer better shaping flexibility, improved mechanical properties and enhanced surface finish at efficient dosage levels compared to lubricants based on Montan wax. Yet, another key advantage is that there in no yellowing. Applications in E/E and building and construction are also suitable.

