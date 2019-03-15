Additives: High-Temperature Colorants for High-Temperature Resins in Healthcare Applications and More

A family of both standard and customizable high-temperature color and additive masterbatches as well as compounds tailored for use with PES, PSU and PPSU is newly available from PolyOne Colorant Chromatics, Cleveland, Ohio. Reportedly robust, these formulations enable processors to enhance aesthetics and increase production efficiency without disrupting existing processes or requiring new machinery investment.

These high-temperature (above 300 F/150 C) colorant/functional additive masterbatches, which are based on specific resins from companies such as BASF and Solvay, are particularly well suited to healthcare applications, and were showcased at this year’s MD&M West trade show. Available in both standard and custom colors, their pigment strengths can be tailored for specific applications. Laser-markable colorants and pre-colored compounds are also available.

Senior industry manager David Dodds noted that there has been a push for sterilizable sulfones. PolyOne Colorant Chromatics already has developed over 4500 color formulations proven for high-temperature materials, and will help customers with processing. The company has also developed such high-temperature colorant/additive concentrates for PEEK, PEI and fluoropolymers for non-healthcare applications as well, including: wire & cable; hoses, pipes, fittings and tubing; injection molded parts, films and tapes, and stock shapes.

Noting that coloring high-temperature materials is challenging, Dodds said, “We can get color chips in a couple days, and offer a lot of options. Temperature and chemical resistance are key as is the retention of physical properties such as impact and tensile strengths.” He added that they have formulations that can maintain clarity and is optimistic of their use in electronic applications.”

PolyOne Colorant Chromatics was instrumental in the redesign of a continuous glucose monitoring (no pricks) system. The company worked with manufacturer Dexcom on design/validation for a white, engineered thermoplastic material. “You need color consistency in white (which can be challenging)—especially when consumers get more than one unit in a package, noted Dodds. The successfully redesigned product was launched in June 2018.