Additives: Laser Marking Masterbatches for Polyolefin Films

A new portfolio of masterbatches designed for high-definition laser marking on flexible film using Nd:YAG technology has been introduced by Ampacet, Tarrytown, N.Y. The antimony-free LaserMarkFlex portfolio of masterbatches, which expands the company’s laser marking masterbatch offerings for flexible applications, consists of designed for high definition laser marking on flexible film LaserMarkFlex 1081, formulated for black/dark grey marking and LaserMarkFlex 1135, for lighter grey marking with broader food approval (FDA and EC) status.





LaserMarkFlex, which is fully compliant with circular economy design guidelines, reportedly enables monochrome permanent and anti-counterfeit marking and provides a robust, waterproof, lightfast and chemical and abrasion-resistant surface. Because it is an ink-free technology, no surface pre-treatment is required, saving drying time and energy. LaserMarkFlex features excellent flexibility and allows easy personalization and serialization, making it ideal for small batch sizes and quick-change layouts.



LaserMarkFlex masterbatches, suitable for use in monolayer as well as coextruded film structures, can be used to print logos, barcodes, expiration or best-before dates and serial numbers on labels and packaging.